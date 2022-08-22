Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $478.88 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.49% of Credicorp worth $478,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $92.57 and a one year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

