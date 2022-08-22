Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $608.89 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.74% of LKQ worth $608,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

