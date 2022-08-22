Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,411 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.09% of Waters worth $764,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $320.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

