Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,057,194 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $560,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.