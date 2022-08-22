Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $710,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $190.70 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $191.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

