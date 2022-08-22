Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,908,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $511,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of RBA opened at $70.48 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

