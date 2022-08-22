Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,467 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.95% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $929,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $273.28 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

