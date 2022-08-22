Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 368,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Intel worth $880,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 94,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

