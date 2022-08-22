MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is First Washington CORP’s 9th Largest Position

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 2.5% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. 7,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

