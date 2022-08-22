Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $355,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after buying an additional 1,168,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.10. 33,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,492. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.56.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

