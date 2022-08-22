Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $46,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

