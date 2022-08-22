MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

MedAvail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,025. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MedAvail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $5,572,000.

(Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

Further Reading

