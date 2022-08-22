Media Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Media Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Media Network has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $319,992.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.59 or 0.00044801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Media Network Profile
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
