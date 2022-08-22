Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 7.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 33,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,294,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
