Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 7.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 33,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,294,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.