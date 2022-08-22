Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.54. 162,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,488,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

