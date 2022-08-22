Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg Acquires 704 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $16,184.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,811.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80.
Merus Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
