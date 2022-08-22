Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg Acquires 704 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $16,184.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,811.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Merus alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80.

Merus Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.