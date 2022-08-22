MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MGEE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.23. 72,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,831. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
