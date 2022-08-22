MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.23. 72,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,831. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.