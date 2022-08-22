Michael Alan Smith Sells 13,462 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $11,442.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,012,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Doma Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 634,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.