MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $20.22 million and $474.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,858,543 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

