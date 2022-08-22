Mina (MINA) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Mina has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $457.63 million and $15.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00784209 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 644,145,265 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
