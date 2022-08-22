Mineral Price Tops $0.0028 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Mineral has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mineral coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Mineral has a market cap of $4.27 million and $114,947.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00093068 BTC.

About Mineral

MNR is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

