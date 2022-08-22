MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,070.33 and approximately $560.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

