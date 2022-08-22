Mochi Market (MOMA) One Day Volume Tops $25,566.00

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Mochi Market has a total market capitalization of $123,641.79 and approximately $25,566.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Mochi Market coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mochi Market Coin Profile

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,579,343 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

Buying and Selling Mochi Market

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

