Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Buys 18,233 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 18,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,646,574.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mondee Stock Performance
NASDAQ MOND traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,414. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.98.
Mondee Company Profile
