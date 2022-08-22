Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Buys 18,233 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 18,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,646,574.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MOND traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,414. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

