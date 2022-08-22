Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $153.74 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $99.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $153.74 or 0.00722016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,164,526 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
