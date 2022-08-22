Monolith Price Tops $0.0741 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $2,893.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00127014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081474 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

