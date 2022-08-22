Moonriver (MOVR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.42 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $67.89 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $13.43 or 0.00063085 BTC on popular exchanges.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,440,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,931 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
