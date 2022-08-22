Morgan Stanley Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $79.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.