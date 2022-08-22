MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.85. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,329 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $658.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $340,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.