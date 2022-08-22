Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,595 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.18% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 34.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

