mStable USD Price Hits $0.99 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004680 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.88 million and $20,896.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

