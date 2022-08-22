Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $158,398.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00126969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00081959 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

