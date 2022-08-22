National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 60.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 143.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

