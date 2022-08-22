National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $76.82.
National HealthCare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Articles
