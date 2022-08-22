Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a market capitalization of $596,978.56 and approximately $90,482.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.
Natus Vincere Fan Token Profile
Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress.
Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natus Vincere Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.
