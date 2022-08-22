Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 19% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Neblio has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $635,624.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,415,009 coins and its circulating supply is 19,378,345 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

