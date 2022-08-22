NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.56. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 3,231 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

