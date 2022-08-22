Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.90% from the company’s current price.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Shares of NVCN traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.79. Neovasc has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$27.00.
Neovasc Company Profile
