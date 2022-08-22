Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $677.36 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004607 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $677.36 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00775449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 687,672,780 coins and its circulating supply is 687,672,176 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

