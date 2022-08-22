New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 3,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,233,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.