New World Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,104,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.1 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

