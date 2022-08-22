New World Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.72 on Monday, hitting $163.24. 345,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

