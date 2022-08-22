New World Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,972,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

