NFTify Price Reaches $0.0104 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $212,612.70 and $1,442.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00781574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
