Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.20. 9,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

