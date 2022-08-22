Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,586. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

