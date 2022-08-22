Nicholas Company Inc. Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.76. 4,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.28.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

