Nicholas Company Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,750 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,084. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

