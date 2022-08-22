Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $44.93 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 410,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,932,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 155,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,589,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 198.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMD traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,896,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

