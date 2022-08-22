Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.24% of AptarGroup worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.50. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

About AptarGroup



AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

