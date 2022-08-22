Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 370,135 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 370,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

